Dr. Lakshmi Baddela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lakshmi Baddela, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital.
Locations
University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital501 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-5609
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. BADDELA is extremely knowledgeable and thorough! She takes the time to figure out what is the best course of action! I highly recommend Dr. BADDELA and Thank her for her kindness!
About Dr. Lakshmi Baddela, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Baddela has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddela.
