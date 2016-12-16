Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Arekapudi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Arekapudi works at McLaren Bay Region Family Medicine in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.