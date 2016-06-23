Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.