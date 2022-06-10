Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
L Rajendran, MD3649 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 674-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck by him August, appointment do take a little time in the waiting room, but he got everything covered under insurance, I love my results, deff recommended
About Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajendran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajendran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajendran has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajendran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajendran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajendran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajendran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajendran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.