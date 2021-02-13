Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They completed their residency with Univ Louisville
Dr. Pendyala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology41 Quartermaster Ct, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management705 Fairground Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology313 Federal Dr Nw, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions
-
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology642 W Hospital Rd, Paoli, IN 47454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pendyala?
He is very Professional. I have had several Heart Attacks. He has had to put several Stents in. Dr. Pen has always been the one to see me. He is very kind and always willing to take time to talk to me and keep me informed.
About Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144217746
Education & Certifications
- Univ Louisville
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendyala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pendyala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pendyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendyala works at
Dr. Pendyala has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pendyala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.