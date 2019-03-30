Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Madala works at
Locations
Pain Consultants of Michigan PLC1119 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 220-3022
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Madala years ago and had a series of epidural injections in my lumbar spine. Dr. Madala was very thorough in his evaluation of me and explained the procedure well. His entire staff was highly professional. The procedure itself was very professionally done and completely painless. I have recently been referred for more epidural injections, and have an upcoming appointment to see Dr. Madala again. I wouldn't see anyone else to have these injections done.
About Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093742637
Education & Certifications
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madala accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madala has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Madala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.