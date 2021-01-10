Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Moore-Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Crommelin and Svensson PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 502, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore-Smith?
I saw Dr. Moore-Smith last week. I was very impressed on my first visit. My GYN of many years recommended her to me. The reason I changed Internists was because my former doctor didn't want to see me except once a year; and being over 70, I felt I needed to be seen more often. She has me coming back every three months. She answered all of my questions which may have been more of an interrogation on my part. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1033566062
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore-Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore-Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore-Smith works at
Dr. Moore-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.