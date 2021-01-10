See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Moore-Smith works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crommelin and Svensson PC
    833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 502, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-4640

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2021
    I saw Dr. Moore-Smith last week. I was very impressed on my first visit. My GYN of many years recommended her to me. The reason I changed Internists was because my former doctor didn't want to see me except once a year; and being over 70, I felt I needed to be seen more often. She has me coming back every three months. She answered all of my questions which may have been more of an interrogation on my part. Would highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1033566062
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakisha Moore-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore-Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore-Smith works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Moore-Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Moore-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

