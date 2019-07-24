Dr. Laki Rousou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laki Rousou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laki Rousou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Noble Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Rs Cardiology & Internal Medicine PC299 Carew St Ste 410, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-9628
Holyoke Medical Center575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 535-4721
Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-9628Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, attentive, understanding, compassion and loving!
About Dr. Laki Rousou, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
