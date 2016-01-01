Overview

Dr. Lakhu Rohra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital



Dr. Rohra works at Lakhu J Rohra, MD in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.