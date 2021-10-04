Dr. Lakhjit Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakhjit Sandhu, MD
Dr. Lakhjit Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
California Heart Medical Associates Inc.7215 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 438-1111
Dr. Sandhu is the absolute best in his field. He led the talented cardiac team at St. Agnes and saved my mother's life. He genuinely cares about his patients and their families. He always made time to compassionately communicate each procedure, its risks, and possible outcomes, as my mother lay on life support in the cardiac ICU. He carefully listened to us, and always answered every question no matter how busy he was. He continues to perform my mother's follow-up checkups. If you or a loved one need a cardiologist, you can trust Dr. Sandhu to administer the absolute highest level of care.
About Dr. Lakhjit Sandhu, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1508872425
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
