Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD
Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Lakhi M. Sakhrani MD A Medical Corp.328 S 1st St Ste H, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-1903
Comprehensive Research Institute333 S Garfield Ave Ste H, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-1903
Quality Dialysis Center801 S San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 285-1830
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He took me when I had no insurance and made me feel valuable. He has always taken time to hear my complaints and then treat them immediately. He also took very good care of my father until he passed away.I suffer from the same conditions as he did. I have witnessed the respect that Dr Sakhrani is given by the medical staff that work with him and under him.
About Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Cantonese
- 1518913037
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
