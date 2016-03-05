See All Nephrologists in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD

Nephrology
1.5 (8)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Sakhrani works at Lakhi M. Sakhrani MD A Medical Corp. in Alhambra, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakhi M. Sakhrani MD A Medical Corp.
    328 S 1st St Ste H, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-1903
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Research Institute
    333 S Garfield Ave Ste H, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-1903
  3. 3
    Quality Dialysis Center
    801 S San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 285-1830
  4. 4
    Alhambra
    100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 458-4731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 05, 2016
    He took me when I had no insurance and made me feel valuable. He has always taken time to hear my complaints and then treat them immediately. He also took very good care of my father until he passed away.I suffer from the same conditions as he did. I have witnessed the respect that Dr Sakhrani is given by the medical staff that work with him and under him.
    Robert in San Gabriel, ca — Mar 05, 2016
    About Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1518913037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sakhrani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakhrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakhrani has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakhrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakhrani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakhrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakhrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakhrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

