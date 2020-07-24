Overview

Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Demerson works at Bay Area Obstetrics & Gynecology PA in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.