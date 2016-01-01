Overview

Dr. Lakeisha Blair-Watson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Blair-Watson works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.