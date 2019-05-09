Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD
Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL.
Lajpat Gandhi, MD110 E Main St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-6411
Your hardly ever in any position to opine on Dr Ghandi since you believe you forced to see him. If someone is forced to see a doctor, I doubt any good will come of it. You are in no position to assess Dr Ghandis qualification. I do hope you found the treatment you needed.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
