Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9558Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Went in there and he was very helpful and compassionate about my issues
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Greenville Hosp Systems
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
