Dr. Laja Ibraheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laja Ibraheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ibraheem works at
Locations
Renew Behavorial Health Inc.4000 Long Beach Blvd Ste 228, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 637-3143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laja Ibraheem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811983232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibraheem. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibraheem.
