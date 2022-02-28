Dr. Laith Shaman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laith Shaman, DPM
Dr. Laith Shaman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Creek, WI.
Drexel Town Square Health Center7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 377-5810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor!!!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Shaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.