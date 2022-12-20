Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazrawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jazrawi works at
Locations
-
1
Laith M. Jazrawi, MD333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7047
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jazrawi?
answered all my questions
About Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316933724
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Hospital For Joint Dis
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jazrawi works at
Dr. Jazrawi speaks Arabic.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
