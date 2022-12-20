See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.8 (175)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Jazrawi works at Laith M. Jazrawi, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laith M. Jazrawi, MD
    333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Concentra
    • Connecticare
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delphi
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Call Care Management
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 175 ratings
    Patient Ratings (175)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 20, 2022
    answered all my questions
    Iesha S. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1316933724
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Residency
    • Hospital For Joint Dis
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laith Jazrawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazrawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jazrawi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jazrawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jazrawi works at Laith M. Jazrawi, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jazrawi’s profile.

    175 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazrawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazrawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazrawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

