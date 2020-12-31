Overview

Dr. Laith Farjo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Farjo works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Brighton, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.