Dr. Laith Farjo, MD
Dr. Laith Farjo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists PC2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 170, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 299-8550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (810) 299-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Farjo is so outstanding and professional in his field. My carpal tunnel surgery on December 29 was my third surgery with Dr. farjo. My other two (right and left rotator cuff surgeries) healed wonderfully and that’s why I came back to him for my carpal tunnel. I am confident that it will heal better than new. I highly recommend dr. Farjo.
About Dr. Laith Farjo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043279235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
