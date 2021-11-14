Dr. Lainie Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lainie Hurst, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York Physicians635 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 857-4536Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have nothing but praise for Dr. Lanie Hurst. She has given me hope. I have been suffering with debilitating thyroid issues and have been unsuccessful in finding a PCP or Endocrinologist to effectively help me in my resident city of Las Vegas. I came across Dr. Lanie Hurst after researching Endocrinologist across several websites. I was impressed by her education, training, and the consistent five star reviews she received from patients. I flew to New York City for a consultation with Dr. Hurst, and she lived up to the many glowing reviews I had read. Dr. Hurst was warm, caring and her extensive knowledge and expertise regarding thyroid disorders was apparent. I had additional bloodwork done after my consultation and Dr. Hurst telephoned me a few days later with her preliminary findings. Upon my return to Las Vegas, Dr. Hurst telephoned me with more comprehensive findings and some potential treatment options. Dr. Hurst is a rare find, and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lainie Hurst, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013098136
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- NYU Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Duke University - BA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
