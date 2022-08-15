See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Laina Feinstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laina Feinstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Feinstein works at Laina Feinstein, M.D. P.C. in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laina Feinstein, M.D. P.C.
    29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 203, Southfield, MI 48034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia

Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acupuncture
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Diseases
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dystonia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Keloid Scar
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 15, 2022
    I visit the office and doctor L. Feinstein for almost 20 years. Doctor Feinstein is very knowledgeable, always spend appropriate amount of time to listen to me and explain the information. I trust her. She is a truly a family doctor.
    S. Shumulinskiy — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laina Feinstein, MD
    About Dr. Laina Feinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian and Uzbek
    NPI Number
    • 1467431031
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    • Odessa Hosp # 3
    Medical Education
    • Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein works at Laina Feinstein, M.D. P.C. in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Feinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Feinstein speaks Hebrew, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian and Uzbek.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

