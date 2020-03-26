See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Laila Rashidi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Laila Rashidi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Rashidi works at MultiCare Colon and Rectal Surgery in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Medical Center - Building C
    3124 S 19th St # 220, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 302-6885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laila Rashidi, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1073839965
    Education & Certifications

    • Swedish Colon and Rectal Clinic
    • University Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
