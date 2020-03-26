Dr. Rashidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laila Rashidi, MD
Dr. Laila Rashidi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Allenmore Medical Center - Building C3124 S 19th St # 220, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 302-6885
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met Dr. Rishidi for the first time yesterday, 3-24-20. She was highly recommended by another specialist. What a delight!!! She immediately apologized for the wait, but if she spends as much time with and shows as much concern for her other patients as she did me, I can’t and won’t begrudge the wait time. Dr. Rashidi did everything she could to make me, an 81-year-old patient, feel comfortable, welcome, and valued. My son, who teaches communication, was very impressed with her. She was exceedingly attentive, genuinely listened, patiently responded to questions, and explained everything in understandable ways. At no point did I feel pressured and she was very encouraging of me taking the time I need to make my decisions. If I have to have surgery, I couldn’t be more pleased or comfortable than to do this journey with Dr. Rashidi.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1073839965
- Swedish Colon and Rectal Clinic
- University Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Rashidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashidi has seen patients for Anoscopy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.