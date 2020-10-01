See All Pediatricians in Newbury Park, CA
Dr. Laila Niazi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laila Niazi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newbury Park, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Niazi works at Thousand Oaks Pediatrics in Newbury Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thousand Oaks Pediatrics
    1000 Newbury Rd Ste 200, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2020
    Dr. Niazi and all the staff are excellent!
    Bella Zhou — Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Laila Niazi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1558372508
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nevada School of Medicine Program
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada
    • American University Of The Caribbean
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laila Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niazi works at Thousand Oaks Pediatrics in Newbury Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Niazi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

