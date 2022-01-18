Overview

Dr. Laila Needham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HASSAN I / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Needham works at OB & GYN of Northeast Florida in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.