Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Hirjee works at
Locations
Laila Hirjee M.d. P.A.12400 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 824-3333
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (214) 824-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see the negative reviews and think most of it is a lack of understanding of her role. Dr. Hirjee's knowledge of geriatric patients in assisted living is very good. She see's patients once a week as needed, as indicated by facility or family. As a family member, I've met with her at least a dozen times. I've reached her by phone when needed, getting calls returned after hours. I've communicated with her office often. If the family takes an active role, then they'll be very pleased.
About Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588678437
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.