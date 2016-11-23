See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Hirjee works at Laila N Hirjee MD PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Laila Hirjee M.d. P.A.
    12400 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 (214) 824-3333
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe
    6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 (214) 824-3333

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 23, 2016
    I see the negative reviews and think most of it is a lack of understanding of her role. Dr. Hirjee's knowledge of geriatric patients in assisted living is very good. She see's patients once a week as needed, as indicated by facility or family. As a family member, I've met with her at least a dozen times. I've reached her by phone when needed, getting calls returned after hours. I've communicated with her office often. If the family takes an active role, then they'll be very pleased.
    Mary in Plano, TX — Nov 23, 2016
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1588678437
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hirjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

