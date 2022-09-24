Dr. Ali Hassan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ali Hassan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amir Hassan MD11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 922-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali Hassan?
Dr. Hassan is just incredible. She explained my concerns in deep details. I loved her personality and it was a doctor’s visit but it was a great experience. I would recommend her..10 stars from me. Fazal
About Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942395496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali Hassan works at
Dr. Ali Hassan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali Hassan speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.