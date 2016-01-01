Overview

Dr. Laila Al-Marayati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Al-Marayati works at Eisner Pediatric & Family Medical Center (EPFMC) in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.