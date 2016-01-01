Dr. Laila Al-Marayati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Marayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laila Al-Marayati, MD
Overview
Dr. Laila Al-Marayati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Al-Marayati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Family Medical Center1530 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 747-5542
-
2
Ara Keshishian MD APMC1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 413, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 658-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Marayati?
About Dr. Laila Al-Marayati, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689675498
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc Womens Hosp
- Lac & Usc Women's Hosp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Marayati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Marayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Marayati works at
Dr. Al-Marayati has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Marayati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Marayati speaks Spanish.
Dr. Al-Marayati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Marayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Marayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Marayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.