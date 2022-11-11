Dr. Laida Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laida Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laida Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Casanova works at
Locations
-
1
Laida N Casanova MD LLC11040 SW 88th St Ste C-100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-5305
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casanova?
Dr. Casanova is an excellent professional. She takes the time to explain any concerns. Super caring person. I would recommend her 100%
About Dr. Laida Casanova, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1508841008
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casanova speaks Spanish.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.