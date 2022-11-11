See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Laida Casanova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Laida Casanova, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (246)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laida Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Casanova works at LAIDA N CASANOVA MD LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Laida N Casanova MD LLC
    11040 SW 88th St Ste C-100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 270-5305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 246 ratings
    Patient Ratings (246)
    5 Star
    (242)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casanova?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Casanova is an excellent professional. She takes the time to explain any concerns. Super caring person. I would recommend her 100%
    Lourdes — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laida Casanova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laida Casanova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casanova to family and friends

    Dr. Casanova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casanova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laida Casanova, MD.

    About Dr. Laida Casanova, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508841008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laida Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casanova works at LAIDA N CASANOVA MD LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Casanova’s profile.

    Dr. Casanova has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    246 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laida Casanova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.