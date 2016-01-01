Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai Kwok, DO
Overview
Dr. Lai Kwok, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kwok works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe730 N Macomb St Ste 228, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 430-3155
Sidney J Smith MD1086 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 244-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lai Kwok, DO
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1407380884
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Lakeland
- Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Minnesota
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.