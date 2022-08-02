Dr. Manuelidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laertes Manuelidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Laertes Manuelidis, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Associates in Dermatology14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Manuelidis for several years. He is a caring, kind incredibly knowledgeable physician who thinks out of the box. I have very fair skin, with freckles and blonde hair. Many years of sun exposure should have been a problem for me. Dr, Manuelidis has prevented me, I am sure, from skin cancer. Dr. Manuelidis is beyond well trained but he maintains a very approachable, Down to earth demeanor. The best Dermatologist. I am so grateful to have found him. Also, he is on time which is a bonus. I have recommended many friends including physician friends to Dr. Manuelidis. They share my same sentiment. Thank you, Dr. Manuelidis!
About Dr. Laertes Manuelidis, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245220698
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manuelidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuelidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manuelidis works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuelidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuelidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuelidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuelidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.