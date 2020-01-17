Dr. Laena Karnstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laena Karnstedt, MD
Dr. Laena Karnstedt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
J. Michael Petway M.d. PC106 Pilgrim Village Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 455-0030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Excellent care, concern, and everyone is super nice. Kind of feels like Family. I have and will continue to recommend Lanier Adult Medicine to anyone that I can.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. Elizabeths
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Karnstedt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karnstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karnstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karnstedt speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnstedt.
