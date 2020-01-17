Overview

Dr. Laena Karnstedt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Karnstedt works at Integrity Foot & Ankle Center in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.