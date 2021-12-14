Overview

Dr. Lady Dy, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Dy works at Dy Dermatology Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.