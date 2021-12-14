See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Lady Dy, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lady Dy, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Dy works at Dy Dermatology Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dy Dermatology LLC
    1452 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Acne
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Dr. Dy has been a God send. I have had alopecia for 28 yrs and have seen many Dr.'s in that time. Dr. Dy has blown them away in both knowledge and professionalism. She always takes her time to answer all my questions and concerns and has gone above and beyond in battling with the insurance companies to get me the medicine I need. For the first time in 25 yrs or so I finally have my hair and beard and It just goes to show that I never even realized how much the loss of it truly affected me until I felt the freedom when I got it back. I would highly recommend her for any of her services as I'm sure you would have the same experience!
    Joseph F. — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Lady Dy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1467462929
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • Indiana University Mc
    Internship
    • SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lady Dy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dy has seen patients for Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dy speaks Chinese and Tagalog.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

