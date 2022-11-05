Overview

Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Albert works at Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.