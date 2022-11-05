See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Albert works at Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants
    4611 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-8935
    Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants - Westover
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 315, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-8935
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    My father is 90 years old and Dr. Albert repaired his compression fracture. He was amazing! My dad is moving and doing great. This could have been the end and now he has a new lease! Can’t say enough good things about my Dad’s care. Thank you.
    Les Pogue — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407149149
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
