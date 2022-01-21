See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urogynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790014827
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

