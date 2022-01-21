Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. I was seen on time. Dr. Kaplan was thorough, took lots of time with me, was very knowledgeable and was very pleasant. She explained everything in detail and covered all the options available for treatment. Highly recommend
About Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790014827
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
