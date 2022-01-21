Overview

Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.