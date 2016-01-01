Dr. Zand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladan Zand, MD
Dr. Ladan Zand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ladan Zand, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Zand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zand works at
Dr. Zand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.