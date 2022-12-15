See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD

Dermatology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Shahabi works at Primary Care Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care Beverly Hills
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
    Navid Ziran MD Inc
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1090, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Warts
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Warts

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Shahabi is the most compassionate, expert, cosmetic dermatologist. She's highly skilled with lasers, she listens and is honest, and she turned my skin from red and blotchy to beautiful. But I followed her recommendations and stayed out of the sun after each treatment. And let me tell you, my skin is so much better. I would not go to anyone else. I don't care how long it takes to get in to see her. She is worth the wait.
    Ms. Hs — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093833709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

