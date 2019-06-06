Overview

Dr. Ladan Ilkhanizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ilkhanizadeh works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.