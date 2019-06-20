Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD
Dr. Ladan Espandar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch
SightLine Laser Eye Center & Ophthalmic Associates2591 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 104, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 933-5588
- Acmh Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Excellent results from cataract surgery. Highly recommended!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch
- Tulane University Sch Med
- Ophthalmology
