Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (6)
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lad Rubaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rubaum works at RUBAUM LAD MD INC in Panorama City, CA with other offices in Sun Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rubaum Lad MD Inc
    14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 305, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-1535
  2. 2
    Dba Pacifica Hospital of the Valley
    9449 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 767-3310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lad Rubaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003907387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

