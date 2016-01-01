Dr. Rubaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lad Rubaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Lad Rubaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rubaum works at
Locations
Rubaum Lad MD Inc14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 305, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 901-1535
Dba Pacifica Hospital of the Valley9449 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 767-3310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lad Rubaum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003907387
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rubaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubaum speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.