Dr. Lacy Thornburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lacy Thornburg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine18 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 253-7521Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Following a painful fractured wrist I received work in appoint to see Dr Thornburg the following morning . Received excellent assistance from staff and Dr Thornburg. Xrays confirmed I needed surgery with hardware. Dr Thornburg answered all questions while he and staff were getting surgical arrangements made. Surgery was a total success. My follow up office appoints were received with the same kindness and compassion from the staff and Dr Thornburg! A special thanks to the front desk gals, medical assistant Rachel , Practice Administrator Mary , surgery scheduler Tracey . And certainly Dr Thornburg!
About Dr. Lacy Thornburg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornburg has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thornburg speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornburg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornburg.
