Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Sommer works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper University Physicians3 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2381Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
-
2
Heymann, Manders, Green and Sommer Dermatology100 Brick Rd Ste 306, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sommer?
Dr Sommer discovered my rare skin cancer-cutaneous lymphoma. She is excellent and compassionate to her patients.
About Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1891089033
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hosptial
- Temple University Hospital
- Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.