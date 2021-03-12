Overview

Dr. Lacy Sommer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sommer works at Cooper Vascular Surgery in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.