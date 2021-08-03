Dr. Lacy Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacy Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Lacy Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Oklahoma City11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is amazing! She really takes the time to talk with you. She also gives you options and discuss them all with you to come with what is best for you! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lacy Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1720375363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Parker works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
