Dr. Lida Edmundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lida Edmundson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lida Edmundson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Edmundson works at
Locations
-
1
Geriatric Psychiatry Association12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 789-9319
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmundson?
Always willing to accommodate your schedule, and contrary to the above review, my experience with Dr. Edmundson is that she is willing to listen. She then works with you to come up with a plan that fits both your needs and your budget. She has quite a bit of experience in her field of practice to boot.
About Dr. Lida Edmundson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1710190889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmundson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmundson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmundson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmundson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.