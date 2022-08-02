Overview

Dr. La Crista Mazeke-Kelley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morgan Hill, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mazeke-Kelley works at San Jose Medical Group - Morgan Hill in Morgan Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.