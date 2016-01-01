See All Pediatricians in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Lacindy Delvalle, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lacindy Delvalle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Delvalle works at ACCESS HEALTH in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Bend Family Health Center Inc - Missouri Cit
    307 Texas Pkwy Ste 100, Missouri City, TX 77489 (281) 969-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lacindy Delvalle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639278773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lacindy Delvalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delvalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delvalle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delvalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delvalle works at ACCESS HEALTH in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Delvalle’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Delvalle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delvalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delvalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delvalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

