Dr. Laci Lafleur Theunissen, MD
Overview
Dr. Laci Lafleur Theunissen, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dermatology7855 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 214-3199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very prompt, and performed a thorough examination addressing my concerns and questions without making me feel rushed. I would recommend Dr. Laci Theunissen to anyone looking for a great dermatologist. You can tell that she's very smart, thorough,and well educated in dermatology.
About Dr. Laci Lafleur Theunissen, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1386783280
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
