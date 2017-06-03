Overview

Dr. Laci Lafleur Theunissen, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Theunissen works at Our Lady Lake Dermatology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.