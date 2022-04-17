Dr. Lacey Zack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Zack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lacey Zack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Zack works at
Locations
downtown office1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 935-8566
Downtown LA Office1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 607, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 338-1521
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This office is wonderful! Dr. Zack and her staff are the most caring and go out of their way to help. I recently had an insurance change that made it difficult for me to get my usual knee injections. Dr. Zack made a few suggestions for other ways I could still get these and then Liz helped walk me through the process. So thankful for an doctor’s office that goes above and beyond for their patients!
About Dr. Lacey Zack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124315916
Education & Certifications
- Sport Medicine Fellowship At Keck/Usc
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Vanguard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zack works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.