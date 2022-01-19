Dr. Lacey Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Lacey Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 415, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 887-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao is excellent. I go for shots in my thumbs every three months and barely feel a thing when she does it.
About Dr. Lacey Rao, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
