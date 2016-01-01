Dr. Lacey Gane II, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gane II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Gane II, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lacey Gane II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lumberton, NC.
Dr. Gane II works at
Locations
-
1
Gane Karshner Family Dentistry4309 Ludgate St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 738-2473
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lacey Gane II, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275656704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gane II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gane II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gane II works at
