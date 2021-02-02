Dr. Lacey Clawson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Clawson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lacey Clawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Abilene Foot and Ankle6250 Regional Plz, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5135
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr.Clawson did my mothers foot surgery. Told us in advance what was going to be done and what to expect afterwards. They were AMAZING!!! They have gone above and beyond. My mom is on blood thinners and have changed her bandages and have called to check on her (just because of). If anyone is having foot issues, I highly recommend Dr. Clawson. She is the best, along with all of her staff.
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1497986202
- Scott and White
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Clawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clawson works at
Dr. Clawson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Clawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.